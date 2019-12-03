BSNL eyes new customers in Madhya Pradesh as pvt telecoms hike tariff

BHOPAL: With other telecom operators increasing their mobile voice call and data charges, the state-run BSNL is eyeing to bring new consumers into its fold. The BSNL is continuing with its old plan even as the private operators have decided to increase mobile tariff price and internet rates by 40-50 per cent.

The chief general manager MP circle Dr Mahesh Shukla informed Free Press that around 60 lakh, that constitutes 11 per cent of the total consumers (including private operators) are BSNL subscribers.

The Telecom Dispute Settlement and Recommendation Settlement (TDSRS) had imposed penalty on the private telecom operators and to pay the amount they have increase their tariff, he added.

Shukla informed that the BSNL was regularly following the Government rules and have no dues or liability and thus they would not burden the innocent subscribers by increasing the tariff.

In the state there are around 4.80 crore consumers, excluding the BSNL subscribers, and on an average every consumer is using around 3 GB per day. Shukla informed that the BSNL users are using 5.4 Tera Byte every month at the lowest internet rate in the state.

The consumers will have to shell out more for calls and internet data as telecom companies including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have decided to raise tariffs by up to 50 per cent. A person purchasing the data pack of Rs 200 a month now would have to pay around Rs 250- 300 a month for using the same data, which would definitely burn holes in the consumers’ pockets. On the other hand the BSNL is planning to open a new window to the consumers of the other operators.