BSCDCL CEO hasn’t met me even for once: Bhopal Mayor Alok Sharma to collector

BHOPAL: Bhopal Mayor Alok Sharma has raised an objection on the behaviour of chief executive officer (CEO) of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL).

He complained about CEO’s behaviour with the Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode on Wednesday.

He alleged the CEO has not convened even a single meeting of the advisory board of BSCDCL and his tenure is nearing its end. He accused BSCDCL of working in a non-transparent manner.

He claimed the CEO after assuming office, for over six months, did not even meet him for once.

It happened on Wednesday during an event at the BSCDCL premises, when the CEO was sharing dias with the mayor, BMC commissioner Vijay Dutta, members of mayor-in-council (MIC) among others.

He said that he will soon stage a protest in front of BSCDCL along with the MIC members, if the functioning in the firm is not changed.

He said that the role of public representatives are ensured in smart cities, but they only include officials in their meetings of the board.

The advisory board of a smart city consists of local member of parliament, local MLAs, Mayor, collector and other officials.

We call a meet: CEO

BSCDCL CEO Deepak Singh said due to the recent assembly election and Lok Sabha election, the MP and MLAs have changed. We will form a list of new members and call a meet of advisory board as a letter has been forwarded to us by the collector for this, he says.