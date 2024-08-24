 Boy Dead, Two Injured After Wall Of Kutcha House Collapses In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol
Boy Dead, Two Injured After Wall Of Kutcha House Collapses In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol

Sidhi police station in-charge Rajkumar Mishra told PTI that some relatives from Chhattisgarh were visiting Lalji Ghasi, a local resident.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
Representative Image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old boy died while two other children were injured when a wall of a house collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at Chhapra Tola village.

Sidhi police station in-charge Rajkumar Mishra told PTI that some relatives from Chhattisgarh were visiting Lalji Ghasi, a local resident.

Abhishek Ghasi (5) was among the relatives, he said.

A kutcha wall of the house collapsed when he was playing in the courtyard with two other children.

By the time the three kids were rescued from under the debris, Abhishek had died, said the police official.

The other two children were out of danger, he said. 

