Bonfire Turns Fatal In Madhya Pradesh, Burns 80-Year-Old Farmer To Death; Visuals Show His Burnt Skeleton On Cot

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An 80-year-old farmer was burned to death after his bonfire ignited a massive fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna on Monday.

The farmer named Govind Singh Bhil, had lit a bonfire to keep himself warm on a child winter night on Monday. The flames turned fatal and spread all over, turning his hut turned into a fiery trap.

A video of the scene has surfaced, showing the extensive spread of the fire across the entire area. The remains of the elderly farmer can also be seen lying amidst the charred debris, highlighting the intensity of the tragic incident.

Watch the video below :-

#WATCH | Elderly Man Burns To Death After Bonfire Ignites Massive Fire In Raghogarh Area Of ​​Guna#MadhyaPradesh #guna #MPNews pic.twitter.com/b1gVa03nwF — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 26, 2024

According to information, the incident occurred late Monday night in the Janzali Chowki area of Ghodia village, where Govind Singh had built a hut near his fields.

While he was sleeping, the fire spread uncontrollably, reducing the hut to ashes. By the time his family, who was in a nearby field, noticed the blaze, it was too late.

The flames were so intense that by morning, Singh was burnt into ashes.

Upon receiving information, Police and forensic teams arrived at the scene on Tuesday and sent the remains for post-mortem. Raghogarh SDOP Deepa Dudwe confirmed that the fire, lit for warmth, accidentally spread and caused the tragedy.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of open flames, especially during the winter season.