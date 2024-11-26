 Bonfire Turns Fatal In Madhya Pradesh, Burns 80-Year-Old Farmer To Death; Visuals Show His Burnt Skeleton On Cot
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBonfire Turns Fatal In Madhya Pradesh, Burns 80-Year-Old Farmer To Death; Visuals Show His Burnt Skeleton On Cot

Bonfire Turns Fatal In Madhya Pradesh, Burns 80-Year-Old Farmer To Death; Visuals Show His Burnt Skeleton On Cot

The flames were so intense that by morning, Singh was burnt into ashes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An 80-year-old farmer was burned to death after his bonfire ignited a massive fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna on Monday.

The farmer named Govind Singh Bhil, had lit a bonfire to keep himself warm on a child winter night on Monday. The flames turned fatal and spread all over, turning his hut turned into a fiery trap.

A video of the scene has surfaced, showing the extensive spread of the fire across the entire area. The remains of the elderly farmer can also be seen lying amidst the charred debris, highlighting the intensity of the tragic incident.

Watch the video below :-

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Bra-Clad Man Thrashed For Making 'Obscene' Reel In Crowded Panipat Market
VIDEO: Bra-Clad Man Thrashed For Making 'Obscene' Reel In Crowded Panipat Market
NTPC Green Energy And Maharashtra State Power Announce Joint Venture Ahead Of IPO Debut
NTPC Green Energy And Maharashtra State Power Announce Joint Venture Ahead Of IPO Debut
Bad News For Pakistan Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, This Team Is Mulling To Postpone Tour Due To Clashes In Islamabad
Bad News For Pakistan Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, This Team Is Mulling To Postpone Tour Due To Clashes In Islamabad
Winter Joint Pain: Learn Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Tips
Winter Joint Pain: Learn Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Tips
Read Also
MP Shocker: 14-Year-Old Consumes Poison After School Teacher Beats Him For Not Completing Home-Work,...
article-image

According to information, the incident occurred late Monday night in the Janzali Chowki area of Ghodia village, where Govind Singh had built a hut near his fields.

While he was sleeping, the fire spread uncontrollably, reducing the hut to ashes. By the time his family, who was in a nearby field, noticed the blaze, it was too late.

The flames were so intense that by morning, Singh was burnt into ashes.

Read Also
Doctors Rule Out Foul Play, No Injury Marks Found On 6-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Dead In Drain In...
article-image

Upon receiving information, Police and forensic teams arrived at the scene on Tuesday and sent the remains for post-mortem. Raghogarh SDOP Deepa Dudwe confirmed that the fire, lit for warmth, accidentally spread and caused the tragedy.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of open flames, especially during the winter season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

65-Year-Old Man Brutally Murdered In His Home, Wife Injured In Attack Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur

65-Year-Old Man Brutally Murdered In His Home, Wife Injured In Attack Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur

Caught On Cam: 3 Armed Criminals Open Fire At House In Jabalpur Over Old Dispute

Caught On Cam: 3 Armed Criminals Open Fire At House In Jabalpur Over Old Dispute

Bonfire Turns Fatal In Madhya Pradesh, Burns 80-Year-Old Farmer To Death; Visuals Show His Burnt...

Bonfire Turns Fatal In Madhya Pradesh, Burns 80-Year-Old Farmer To Death; Visuals Show His Burnt...

MP Nov 26 Weather Update: Cold Wave Sweeps State; Temperatures Drop To Single Digit In Bhopal,...

MP Nov 26 Weather Update: Cold Wave Sweeps State; Temperatures Drop To Single Digit In Bhopal,...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To BR Ambedkar On Constitution Day In London (WATCH)

MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To BR Ambedkar On Constitution Day In London (WATCH)