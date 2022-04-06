BJP’s 42nd foundation day : BJP has glorious journey, Congress confined to a family, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Wednesday the BJP’s glorious journey right from Jansangh time was a result of its leaders’ vision, hard work, dedication and sacrifice whereas Congress and several other parties believed in dynasty politics.

Chouhan was speaking at BJP’s 42nd foundation day programme organised at the state BJP office.

“Our journey started with Janasangh. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party is continuously expanding. Congress and communists have been wiped out even in the north eastern states and BJP governments are working successfully in these states,” said the CM.

Chouhan said, “We have to keep in mind that we are not just political workers. We have come out to build the country. We are proud to be a worker of a party like BJP.”

He said leaders like Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Kushabhau Thackeray, Sundar Singh Bhandari and others built the party with their hard work and vision.

“At that time the people of Janasangh were not allowed to enter many villages. Then, no one thought that one day the party would reach this stage. In Madhya Pradesh, due to the hard work of leaders like Thackeray ji, Pyarelal Khandelwal ji, Rajmata ji, Patwa ji the party strengthened itself like anything”, he said.

BJP workers take out rally on the occasion of BJP Foundation Day in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP

CM said, “Our leader Atalji said that darkness will dissipate, the sun will emerge and the lotus will bloom. Lotus blossomed in the country under Atalji's leadership and in 1996, when Atal ji took oath as the Prime Minister, there were tears of joy in the eyes of crores of workers. With this a new era of development started in the country.”

He said in 2013, the party proposed the name of Narendra Modi ji for the post of Prime Minister and in 2014 the government under his leadership was formed with full majority.

“Today, our government is doing those things which were never imagined. A powerful and prosperous India is being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji,” he added.

On the other hand he said Congress lacked leadership and was trying copying the BJP.

He said Congress was plagued with intense infighting sticking to a family and dynasty politics. Today, it was a rudderless party.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:01 PM IST