Bhopal: Now Bhagwad Gita to be taught in second-year UG classes: Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhagwad Gita would now be taught in second year of undergraduate courses across the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made this announced during Yuva Samvad at Kushabhau Thakrey Convention Hall on Wednesday.

In fact, during Yuva Samvad a student asked CM as to how he maintained his cool during critical corona period. Chouhan replied that one should keep on performing his karma (deeds) and should not worry about results.

Chouhan said that department of higher education was preparing basic plan.

Virtually all districts of the state participated in the event. Over 16 lakh students of more than 1,300 government, non-government, aided colleges and universities of the state joined virtual and live broadcasting.

Citing Sant Tulsidas and poet Kalidas, Chief Minister said that everyone had abilities. It was necessary to explore and use one’s abilities with commitment.

Replying to another question, Chouhan said “Government jobs have their limits. This is a reality. Not everyone can be given government jobs. The state government is providing all possible help for self-employment of youth.”

He informed the students about Mukhyamantri Udyami Kranti Yojana that has been launched recently.

On plantation, Chouhan said "On February 19, 2021, he took a pledge to plant one sapling every day to protect the environment. The earth should remain habitable for coming generations, so plantation is necessary. Ankur Abhiyan has been started for public’s participation. So far more than 16 lakh saplings have been planted in the campaign, said Chouhan.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:44 PM IST