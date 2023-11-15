BJP Toppled Congress Govt By Purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said a storm is going to come in favour of the party. Addressing a public meeting in Vidisha on Tuesday, the Congress leader said, “The party will win and come to power in the state. Five years back, you (people) elected a Congress government but BJP leaders purchased MLAs and stole your government.”

On Tuesday, Gandhi addressed two public meetings in Vidisha and Khargapur. The Congress ousted the BJP from power in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh through love and not hatred, he said. “The BJP ran a 40 percent cut government in Karnataka.

(After Congress came to power) I told the Karnataka chief minister to return the money that was snatched by the BJP government from the pockets of poor people in five years. I told him to return the money to the poor, which the BJP had given to the rich," he said.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, “The PM used to claim that he set up 500 industries in Madhya Pradesh, Do you know any of them?" He alleged that the BJP has created two types of Hindustan. In the one which is of poor people, 18,000 farmers in Madhya Pradesh (under the BJP rule) committed suicides, while billionaires on the other hand are purchasing palaces in London, Japan, the US and living a lavish life, he said.

"There should be one Hindustan, where everyone should get respect and its backbone are farmers, labourers and youths," he said while alleging that for the first time in the country's history, farmers are paying taxes on tractor, pesticides and fertilisers.

‘Bundelkhand package amount taken away by BJP’

Addressing a public rally in Tikamgarh district, Gandhi said, "The UPA government had brought the Bundelkhand package worth Rs 7,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, but you (public) didn't get even one rupee of it. All of its money was not spent on irrigation, farmers and labourers. All the money was taken away by the BJP people," he alleged. .

