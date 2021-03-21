Madhya Pradesh: BJP to launch drive over 15 months vs 1-year govt, says BJP state president VD Sharma

BHOPAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a campaign on completion of one year of its government in the state. The party plans to inform people about its achievements in the past one year. The BJP’s state unit president, VD Sharma, made the above statement at a press conference on Sunday.

On March 23, the people’s representatives would break coconuts of development across the state, he said, adding that there would be a panchayat of the beneficiaries of the schemes of the Centre and those of the state government on March 24.

After coming to power, the Kamal Nath-led government had tried to suppress the people of a particular ideology, Sharma said. Singing of the National Song had been stopped and security around the RSS office had been lifted, Sharma said. He said Nath’s Cabinet used to dance to the tune of Digvijaya Singh.

However, within a year of coming to power, the government had transferred crores of rupees to the accounts of farmers and other weaker sections, he said. Although the Congress government had cried foul over a scarcity of funds, the BJP had shown how to work in an adverse situation, Sharma added.

As the number of corona cases was rising, Nath was busy holding meetings over IIFA, he said. About the reasons for not appointing heads of corporations even after one year of coming to power, Sharma said it was the prerogative of the chief minister to handle that. The organisation had already discussed about it, Sharma said, adding that he would soon announce the names of the executive members.