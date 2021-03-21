Bhopal: Schools unlikely to open from April 1, says chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the decision to open schools from April 1 will be reviewed if spike in corona cases continues. He was talking to mediapersons here on Sunday.

“Opening of schools in such circumstances will not be a wise step,” he remarked. Earlier, state government had ordered closure of schools till March 31 in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur. Some schools and colleges had also reported corona positive cases among students recently.

Chouhan said abnormal hike in corona positive cases require extra precaution. “Lockdown will remain effective every Sunday in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur. There is no need to panic but everybody should take all precautions. Everybody should wear masks,” he added.