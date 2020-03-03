BJP MLAs will teach saffron party a lesson: Jitu Patwari

BHOPAL: Adding fuel to the ongoing horse trading charges between the Congress and the BJP, cabinet minister Jitu Patwari has said that BJP MLAs will teach BJP a lesson.

“BJP MLAs will be sad whenever BJP adopts unethical means to topple the democratically elected government. They will express their sadness by coming out openly against such misdeameanours,” said higher education minister Jitu Patwari on Tuesday.

BJP worried about getting exposed about illegal activities that they had indulged in last 15 years, he added.

Replying to a question, Patwari said that very shortly people would know about BJP MLAs who are sad in the party.

Public relations minister, PC Sharma said that whenever BJP will ask for floor test in assembly, Congress’s numbers will increase.