BJP Knew About My Whereabouts: Pragya Thakur

Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur has predicted victory for BJP in the Assembly elections. She also responded to a questions on her absence in electioneering. She said she was busy attending hearings of her case in Mumbai and BJP knew about her whereabouts.

Talking to media persons at her residence here on Friday, she said some Congressmen wanted to see her in Bhopal so that they could get a chance to tamper with her court case. “But the conspiracy hatched by Congress against me will not succeed,” she added. She is an accused in Malegaon blast case and hearings are taking place in a fast track court in Mumbai.

Cong apprehends ruckus by BJP workers at counting centres

Congress handed over a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer on Friday demanding to beef up security arrangements at the counting centres apprehending that the BJP workers might create ruckus. Earlier in the day a video went viral on social media, in which allegedly a BJP leader is seen saying that they would create ruckus at the counting centres, if the party gets seen losing.

A Congress delegation comprising JP Dhanopia, Rajiv Singh, Prakash Jain and others handed over a memorandum to the CEO alleging that BJP wants to create ruckus at the counting centres on the counting day December 3 which might cause law and order issue in the state. The Congress leaders urged the CEO to beef up the security arrangements to ensure free and fair counting.

The leaders also demanded to increase the number of tables/desks for the counting of the postal ballots. The leaders alleged that BJP may manipulate the postal ballot results in their own favour, if the counting is delayed. They also sought permission to allow candidates to carry the mobile phones so that they can contact anyone if need be. Permission to carry and use the calculator during the counting should be given to counting agents, they added.