BJP diverting public attention from Hindenburg report on Gautam Adani: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijay Singh |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh):

Senior Congress leader and former CM Digvijay Singh accused ruling BJP of diverting public attention from important issues like Hinderburg report on Gautam Adani and unemployment.

He was speaking to media after attending a Congress workers’ meet on Friday. “BJP is diverting the attention from all the issues related to nation building,“ he added.

Digvijay Singh, while reacting to the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ demand of Bagehswar Dham’s chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said that ”Indian constitution does not have any provision regarding Hindu-Rashtra. It seems Shastri does not believe in our Constitution and that is why he is constantly demanding Hindu-Rashtra”.

Digvijay Singh said that the BJP leaders are not allowing the Parliament to run for 5 days. They want to suppress the Gautam Adani- Hindenburg report. That is why they are targeting Rahul Gandhi.

Regarding liquor ban and unemployment, Digvijay Singh said that Uma Bharti is taking the initiative of liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier there used to be 12 thousand liquor shops in the state, which have now increased to more than 30 thousand.

Not only this, the unemployed are being cheated in the name of jobs, Rs 430 crore has been taken from them, while proper arrangements for the examinations have not been made. Many times the examinations have been cancelled, Digvijay added.