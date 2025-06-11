 Bizarre! Mami-Bhanja Live-In Relationship Ends In Betrayal; Pregnant With His Child, Woman Approaches SP Office, Says Accused Was Already Married
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBizarre! Mami-Bhanja Live-In Relationship Ends In Betrayal; Pregnant With His Child, Woman Approaches SP Office, Says Accused Was Already Married

Bizarre! Mami-Bhanja Live-In Relationship Ends In Betrayal; Pregnant With His Child, Woman Approaches SP Office, Says Accused Was Already Married

Later, Ghanshyam took her back to his home in Chhatarpur. She was shocked to discover that he was already married and had a child.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has approached the SP office seeking justice after her year-long live-in relationship with her nephew ended with betrayal and abuse.

The matter pertains to Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh. Here, a woman resident of the Nowgaon police station area, claimed that she fell in love with her nephew, Ghanshyam Kushwaha.

Their bond grew stronger, and the two eventually left their homes for a in a live-in relationship.

According to the woman, Ghanshyam promised marriage and even signed a written agreement on stamp paper in Mathura, accepting her as his wife. The couple worked together and lived as husband and wife for about a year, during which she became pregnant.

FPJ Shorts
ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe
ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur
N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur
Mumbai News: Woman Doctor Faces Extortion Threat For ₹10,000 While Setting Up New Clinic In Borivali; Case Registered
Mumbai News: Woman Doctor Faces Extortion Threat For ₹10,000 While Setting Up New Clinic In Borivali; Case Registered
Read Also
MP June 11 Weather Update: Heatwave Alert Issued For 15 Districts Including Gwalior, Bhind & Others;...
article-image

Nephew already had a child

Later, Ghanshyam took her back to his home in Chhatarpur. She was shocked to discover that he was already married and had a child. Despite this, she agreed to stay with him after a compromise.

However, things worsened with time. She alleged that Ghanshyam's mother and his first wife started harassing her mentally and physically. Later, she was beaten up and thrown out of the house. Her money and belongings were also taken away.

The woman also said that her own family has refused to support her. Helpless, she has filed a complaint at the SP office in Chhatarpur, demanding action against Ghanshyam, his mother, and others involved.

In her official complaint, the woman accused Ghanshyam of rape after deceiving her and hiding his first marriage, seeking legal action against him, his mother, and other family members for betrayal, assault, and mental harassment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Street Lights Off, City Streets Unsafe

Bhopal: Street Lights Off, City Streets Unsafe

Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials

PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials