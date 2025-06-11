Bizarre! Mami-Bhanja Live-In Relationship Ends In Betrayal; Pregnant With His Child, Woman Approaches SP Office, Says Accused Was Already Married

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has approached the SP office seeking justice after her year-long live-in relationship with her nephew ended with betrayal and abuse.

The matter pertains to Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh. Here, a woman resident of the Nowgaon police station area, claimed that she fell in love with her nephew, Ghanshyam Kushwaha.

Their bond grew stronger, and the two eventually left their homes for a in a live-in relationship.

According to the woman, Ghanshyam promised marriage and even signed a written agreement on stamp paper in Mathura, accepting her as his wife. The couple worked together and lived as husband and wife for about a year, during which she became pregnant.

Nephew already had a child

Later, Ghanshyam took her back to his home in Chhatarpur. She was shocked to discover that he was already married and had a child. Despite this, she agreed to stay with him after a compromise.

However, things worsened with time. She alleged that Ghanshyam's mother and his first wife started harassing her mentally and physically. Later, she was beaten up and thrown out of the house. Her money and belongings were also taken away.

The woman also said that her own family has refused to support her. Helpless, she has filed a complaint at the SP office in Chhatarpur, demanding action against Ghanshyam, his mother, and others involved.

In her official complaint, the woman accused Ghanshyam of rape after deceiving her and hiding his first marriage, seeking legal action against him, his mother, and other family members for betrayal, assault, and mental harassment.