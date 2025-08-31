Bhopal: Notorious Wildlife Poacher Arrested, Others Still On The Run | photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teela Jamalpura police on Sunday arrested a long-time absconding poacher involved in blackbuck and blue bull hunting and trafficking.

The accused, identified as Jafar Beg alias Dhar, a resident of Super Bazaar, Teela Jamalpura, was caught by police near Islami Gate bus stand while attempting to flee the city.

According to officials, the police recovered a sharp-edged knife from his possession during the search. He was produced before the court for further legal proceedings.

The arrest followed a tip-off received on August 7, when the forest department had alerted Teela Jamalpura police that several accused, including Jafar Beg, were absconding in connection with blackbuck and blue bull poaching. Police said Beg, along with accomplices Faheem Beg alias Bam and Yusuf alias Chikna, had been actively involved in illegal wildlife trafficking.

Police and forest teams have launched a manhunt to trace the other accused. Authorities said strict measures were being taken to curb illegal wildlife trade in the city. DCP Riyaz Iqbal had earlier directed Teela police to maintain close surveillance on poachers.

During questioning, the accused confessed to killing black bucks and blue bulls in forest areas of Raisen, Rajgarh and Sagar district. The gang operated under its kingpin Faheem aka Bom who is still to be arrested. The meat of the wild animals was supplied in black markets where it was sold for Rs 300 to Rs 500 per kilogram.

It is worth mentioning that forest department team raided Faheem 's home in Talaiya area and seized large quantity of meat of black bucks and blue bulls. Faheem fled the spot but his son Huzaifa was arrested. Zafar Beg was identified following questioning from Huzaifa, police said.