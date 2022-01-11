Biting cold continues in Madhya Pradesh with fading western disturbance

BHOPAL: Biting cold continued in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday for which a yellow alert has been issued, meteorological department stated on Tuesday. The department has attributed it to fading western disturbance.

It will be a cold day in Bhopal, Ujjain divisions besides Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Khargone, Jabalpur, Dhar, Indore, Ashoknagar, Guna, Shivpuri district on Wednesday.

A cold day occurs when for two consecutive days, the minimum temperature of a place is lower than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature remains 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal.

Sagar division may experience intense fog while moderate fog like condition is likely to prevail in Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain divisions and districts like Bhind, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Narsingpur, Katni, Burhanpur and Jabalpur.

Rain and thundershower may occur in Rewa and Shahdol divisions and districts like Jabalpur, Dindori, Balaghat, Mandla, Chhindwara and Seoni. In last 24 hours, moderate fog prevailed in Ujjain, Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar division. It was an intense cold day in Indore, Rajgarh, Nowgong, and Dhar while it was mild cold day in Raisen, Bhopal, Datia, Guna, Shajapur, Ratlam and Seoni.

According to meteorological department, there is intense chill is in state as western disturbance has faded. A cyclonic circulation is seen over north Haryana and adjoining parts of north-west Uttar Pradesh. A trough is extending from the cyclonic circulation over north Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to south-east Madhya Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation is over south-west of Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation is over north Konkan and adjoining areas. In last 24 hours, dense to very dense fog occurred over north-west Madhya Pradesh. Light rain occurred in Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:01 PM IST