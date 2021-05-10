Bina Refinery will provide 25 MT oxygen to Madhya Pradesh on daily basis, says union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the Bina Refinery will provide 25 metric tonnes (MT) oxygen to Madhya Pradesh on a daily basis amid increasing demand for medical oxygen due to surging COVID-19 cases.

Pradhan along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday convened a meeting with officials of Bharat Oman Refinery Ltd in Sagar district.

"In the coming days, the Bina Refinery will provide 25 MT oxygen to Madhya Pradesh on a daily basis," Pradhan told ANI, adding that it equals to about 3,000 thousand jumbo cylinders a day.