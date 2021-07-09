Bhupender Yadav in union cabinet: How BJP intends to benefit in states like Madhya Pradesh

With Yadav becoming a minister at the Centre, now there are four ministers from Rajasthan. While Yadav and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are cabinet ministers from the desert state, Arjun Meghwal and Kailash Choudhary are ministers of state.



Born in 1969, Yadav has been representing Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha since 2012, but party work keeps taking him to Bihar and Gujarat, the two states under his charge. The BJP is also said to be grooming Yadav as the next face of the community, which has a sizeable presence in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Assembly elections are due in UP next year.



A hardcore organisation man who successfully led the party in Bihar and Gujarat to impressive electoral victories in 2017 and 2020, respectively, Yadav is a trusted aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.