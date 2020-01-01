Bhopal’s nights colder than Pachmarhi’s

BHOPAL: The nights in most of the places in the state have remained colder than those in Pachmarhi, the only hill station in MP.

On December 31, nights in many cities including the ones in Bhopal were colder than those in Panchmarhi.

In Bhopal, the minimum temperature was 9.7 degrees Celsius, but in Pachmarhi, it was 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Gwalior was the coldest of all the cities in the state with 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Since the state capital was under a thick blanket of fog throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, the day temperature, too, came down.

On Wednesday, the day temperature was 20.3 degrees Celsius which was 4 degrees less than the normal one.

Some areas in the state, like Sagar, Jabalpur and Hoshangabad, experienced light rain.

A few places may experience rainfall on Thursday. According to weather office, Bhopal, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Rewa and Sagar may experience rainfall within 48 hours.

There are chances of rainfall in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Bhind, Gwalior, Datia, Morena and Guna districts.

Night temperature was less than 10 degrees Celsius in Datia, Guna, Betul, Dhar, Raisen, Ratma, Shivpuri, Khargone, Khajuraho, Narsinghpur, Naugaon, Sagar and Tikamgarh.

Naugaon recorded the lowest day temperature, 15.8 degrees Celsius, on Wednesday. Both Guna and Gwalior recorded less than 20 degrees Celsius.