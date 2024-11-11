Bhopal's ABVP Plays ‘Ram Dhun’ In BU To Protest Chiding Of Hostellers

TAJNORRRO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking exception to the alleged scolding of the girl students for returning late to their hostels, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a recital of Ram Dhun in front of Satya Bhawan of the Barkatullah University on Monday.

The university students wing recited Ram Dhun so that good sense prevailed on the warden and chief warden of two girls hostels, said one of the protesters. ABVP activists said that a few days back, students had organised a recital of ‘Sundarkhand Path’ on the temple premises in the varsity. The girls’ hostel inmates had attended the religious programme after taking permission from the registrar.

When the students returned to their hostels after the program, they were scolded by warden and warned of dire consequences over returning late. ABVP activist Preeti Pawar the inmates of Indira Gandhi Girls Hostel and MLB Girls Hostel were allegedly intimidated for returning late to their hostels.

Talking to Free Press she said that the girl students were late by just ten minute but had to face the wrath of the warden. The girl students, who study in first and second year, are so scared after getting reprimanded that they don’t want to speak up about the incident, said Pawar. And this has happened when the warden was duly informed by the students that they will be little late in returning to the hostel, she further claimed.

ABVP alleged that warden of Indira Gandhi Girls Hostel, Anita Tilwani even threatened the girl students saying that she would not act as per the directives of Vice Chancellor or registrar. Chief Warden of MLB Girls Hostel, Aaesha Raes asked girl students that before going to any such program they have to take permission.

Tilwani did not respond to the phone calls.

Probe panel constituted

Vice Chancellor of Barkatullah University, SK Jain told Free Press after the matter came to his knowledge on November 9, he set up a five-member committee headed by Mathura Prasad to probe the incident. The committee has been asked to submit a report within seven days. The committee members include Professors Surendra Batra, Renuka Rana, Anita Dhurve and Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Kumar Shukla.