Bhopal:No objection to work in web series, says TV actor Sayantani Ghosh

Alibaba Dastan-e-Kabul' lead actors Sayantani Ghosh,Shehzan Khan and Tunisha Sharma pose at a promotional event in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): TV actor Sayantani Ghosh has said that there is no objection to working in web series, but will not compromise with TV for this. Nagin-fame actor Sayantani was in the city on Tuesday to promote the show 'Alibaba Dastan-e-Kabul' (Alibaba).

Ghosh told media persons at Courtyard by Marriott that she started her career with the show Kumkum on Star Plus. She has played different characters and has been staying in Mumbai for 17 years. “Since childhood, she was good in studies, and always used to come in top 3. So my parents thought that I would become a doctor but my destiny brought me to the acting world,” the noted TV actor said

About her role Sim Sim in the show, Ghosh said that it is very challenging especially its costumes. “It is very difficult to handle the complete get-up. It took two hours to get ready and often shoot for a day. And at the same it is quite interesting,” she added.

Other lead actors of the show Shehzan Khan and Tunisha Sharma were present. Tunisha, who played Katrina's childhood character in the film Fitoor, said “ I am in this field because of my mother. My father also wanted me to go into the acting world. I played many roles as a child actor. And now I feel very happy playing the role of Princess Mariam in the show.