Bhopal: My art is inspired by nature, says designer Smriti Dixit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "All of my art and creation are inspired by nature and whenever, wherever I get stuck, its solution is also found from nature."

Smriti Dixit, a Mumbai based experimental multimedia artiste, was speaking at Showcase 2, a design show being held at the Sarjana Academy for Design and Fine Arts.

Smrirti told students that Recycle - Reuse ñ Recycle was the core concept of her art. She reuses the clothes and clippings used in her art to make something new from it.

Conversing with the students, she advised them to never let their ego come in the way of learning. She asked the students to observe nature carefully, especially after rain.

Smriti is a graduate from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda and has participated in various exhibitions including being an invitee at the Museum Show organised by Switzerland Museum.