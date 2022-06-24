Bhopal:Ex-Women’s Congress chairperson Shobha Oza resigns as State Women’s Commission chairperson

Madhya Pradesh Commission for Women chairperson, Shobha Oza, file pic | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Having been involved in a legal wrangle with the BJP government for a months, Shobha Oza, the former president of All India Mahila Congress, has resigned as chairperson of the MP State Women’s Commission on Friday.

“By maiming the State Women’s Commission, the Shivraj government is fiddling with the women safety,” said Oza while sharing her resignation letter on twitter on Friday.

For this reason, I have decided to shun my constitutional boundations of the chairperson of the commission and will be voicing struggles of victimized and exploited women from other forums, she added.

You government has committed a unpardonable mistake by seeking to deprive the women of justice by attempting to scrap constitutionally appointed executive body of the commission and entangling it with legal complexities, alleged Oza in her fiery resignation letter.

Your government committed a sin putting on stake the women safety and their rights for vested political interests, she added further.

I felt like a powerless head of the commission whose all the rights were snatched away and I could not do anything for the rights, safety and dignity of women despite having strong willingness to do so, claimed the outgoing chairperson.

Addressing the letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Oza urged him to consider the letter as her formal resignation from the post.

After returjning to power in March 2020, the BJP had scrapped political appointments made during the Kamal Nath government. Oza and some others had approached the High Court opposing the move from the state government.

To add, the State Women’s Commission saw pending complaints by leaps and bound as the chairperson remained engaged in a legal tussle with the state government.

