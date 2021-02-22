Bhopal:Congress MLAs ride bicycles to Assembly to protest rising fuel prices

PC Sharma said, "During Manmohan Singh's regime when it was Rs 112 per barrel in the international market, we got petrol at Rs 60. The price for a barrel in the international market is very low now and we are getting petrol at Rs 100".

"When diesel price was Rs 50 and the petrol price was Rs 65, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was riding bicycles protesting against the rise in fuel prices. BJP's development has gone mad," said Kunal Chaudhary.

"We are riding bicycles to the Legislative Assembly demanding urgent relief for people from the skyrocketing fuel prices," he added. This comes as the prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing continuously for several days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed the Rs 100 mark.