Bhopal:Ahead of festivals, DGP Sudhir Saxena directs officers to intensify vigil

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police, Sudhir Saxena reviewed the security preparations in the city for the upcoming festivals on Wednesday. The DGP interacted with the additional director generals, inspectors general of police, range deputy inspector general of police, superintendents of police and all commandants through video conference and directed them to intensify vigil to ensure peace and harmony during festivities.

The DGP directed the senior officials to ensure that all festivals - Holi, Dhulandi and Shab-e-Barat, pass off peacefully. It is after two years that people will celebrate the festivals sans any Covid-19 restrictions and so there will be great enthusiasm, said the officer. All policemen should perform their duty with utmost diligence and vigilance, he added. The DGP said that additional forces have been made available to all the districts as per the requirement. The SPs should make a thorough review of the entire force and ensure adequate deployment at all sensitive and suitable places. Take help of village and city security committees and village kotwars also, he added.

Keeping complete information about all Holika Dahan sites, ensure adequate fire fighting arrangements, said the DGP. Make sure that all the video cameras installed on the procession route are fixed and videography of the event should be done as much as possible. Along with strong patrolling, take special care around religious places and keep a close watch on suspicious people. Keep emergency services like hospitals etc., in full coordination with the district administration.

The DGP said that special care should be taken to avert any incident of eve teasing and there should be complete control on illicit liquor. Also, ensure strict compliance of the orders related to liquor shops. Create a special team to keep an eye on any unwanted posts on social media.

Special director general of police Milind Kanskar, ADG Adarsh Katiyar, GP Singh, Anil Kumar, D. Srinivas Verma, IG Sajid Farid Shapoo and other senior police officers were present in the meeting.

The DGP paid tribute to the policemen who were martyred during the Corona pandemic and appreciated the work done by the police during the Corona period .

Ensure no security lapse during VVIPs visit

The DGP said that during the visits, programme of the chief minister and other VVIPs, every police personnel should strictly follow the security standards set by the government in letter and spirit. ADG Adarsh??Katiyar informed about the security parameters in detail. He said that any lapse in VIP security would not be tolerated.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:01 PM IST