Holi in Bhopal: Markets decked in fancy gears enchant customers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dolled up market, colours, water guns and well-clad shoppers indicate that corona-free Holi is here after two years, which the residents were waiting for.

The wholesale market is out of stock as the demand in the retail market is 60 per cent more than last two years, said the chairman of wholesale market association Pankaj Jain on Wednesday.

The water guns carrying caricatures of news that went viral on social media have made their way into the market and are attracting customers. The administration has permitted festival committees to take out processions like pre-corona years and this has led to rise in demand for fancy Holi gear.

Markets are filled with water guns carrying cartoons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Rafael aircraft and slogans like Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon.

Masks and caps with similar caricatures have also drawn customers.

There are about 125 wholesale shops in the city that supply Holi gear to retailers in city and to Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Harda, Betul and Rajgarh, said Jain. Apart from this, there are more than 2,000 shops in capital city.

Local wholesaler Shreyans Jain said, “Holi market was badly affected in last two years due to corona-induced restrictions. Government has lifted them all this year and even chief minister has asked people to play Holi without fear. This has doubled our business this year.”

“With changing time, the demand for herbal colours has shot up as people have now started focusing on their skin and health. We are running out of stock. We have sold most of designer pichkaris as they were already short of supply too,” said another wholesaler Dharmendra Sabnani.

A shopper in New Market, Sanjeeda Suri, said, “I cannot contain my joy as I would be celebrating my favourite festival with my favourite group of people after two years. I have already bought pichkaris and water balloons. I even got myself a Holi-themed dress to match the vibe. We are celebrating at a resort outside city and have made sure that colours used are herbal. Fear of infections shouldn’t kill our joy.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:12 PM IST