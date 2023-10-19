Bhopal: Youth Pushes Nephew To Death, Commits Suicide

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old youth pushed his seven-year-old nephew into the lake to kill him, and committed suicide by jumping into the lake on Thursday near Police Headquarters (PHQ), the police said. The police added that both the child as well as the youth died, and their bodies have been recovered.

Jehangirabad police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Tiwari said that the youth who committed the crime has been identified as Kesar Taj, a resident of Chiklod Road in Bhopal. He picked up his nephew Ahmed Taj from his school on Thursday noon and brought him to a lake located in Khatlapura locality of the city.

He then looked around and pushed his nephew into the lake. An on-looker spotted this and tried to prevent the crime. Kesar however, jumped into the lake. The on-looker informed the other passers-by, who reported the incident to the police, who rushed to the spot and dived into the lake to recover the bodies of the duo.

As per preliminary investigations, it has not been learnt that why the youth took the extreme step. The police came to know that he was mentally unstable, was married and had a kid too. SHO Tiwari said that the youth had a long-standing argument with his father over the property, and he had even assaulted his father last year. Further probe is underway in the case, he added.

