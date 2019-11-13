Bhopal: Youth groups give a call to say no to child marriage

BHOPAL: On the eve of Children's Day youth groups organised an event on Wednesday evening to call for action on child marriage.

Over 50 youth were part of the event held at Ankur School. Youth groups displayed 100 doll couples- of which 32 were married as children and had books and toys in hand to show that they lost their child hood- giving a call to say no to child marriage.

Child Rights Observatory president Nirmala Buch said a lot still needs to be done to stop child marriage and , and I am here to add my pledge to the cause. She added that this is a good way to promote the cause.

UNICEF MP chief Michael Juma said child marriage is violation of child rights, and we need to say no to child marriage. “We are marking 30 years of signing of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, lot has been done but we have challenges like child marriage and violence against children, which need stronger action,” he said. It was part of youth4children initiative of UNICEF.