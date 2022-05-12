Bhopal: Youth congress stages protest against BJP government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The youth wing of the Madhya Pradesh Congress staged a protest against the state government regarding rising inflation, corruption, unemployment, irregularities in exams, atrocities on tribal, etc in the city on Thursday.

Congress leaders marched towards CM house raising slogans from Vyapam Square but they were stopped at Red Cross Hospital square as the police put up barricades there. Later, they were repelled by water cannons.

The police also detained Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV and some other activists.

Congress State President Kamal Nath, leader of Opposition Govind Singh, former PCC Chief Suresh Pachauri, Arun Yadav, former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, former minister Sajjan Verma and other senior leaders of Congress were present in the protest.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bhopal: Youth Congress to stage protest against BJP govt in city today

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 02:55 PM IST