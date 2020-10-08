Bhopal: Youth Congress rally cane-charged on way to CM House

Youth Congress workers were cane charged on way to lay siege to CM House in city on Thursday.

The YC had taken out the ‘Jan Kalyan Yatra’ under the leadership of state president in-charge Shanshank Dubey to expose real face of the BJP government. The rally started on September 24 from Jabalpur. After covering around 400-km the rally reached Bhopal on Thursday.

General Secretary and state in-charge Harish Pawar alleged that state government was suppressing the voice of democracy and the rally was aimed at exposing government’s face.

The police had raised barricades near Red Cross Hospital to stop rally from moving towards CM House.

However, YC activists tried to jump over the barricades. This led to light cane-charge. A few workers started a dharna but were arrested and later released on bail.