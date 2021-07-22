Bhopal: Young lad paddles to Mahakal for the success of the Indian contingent in the Olympics

Bhopal: A young resident of the city left for Ujjain on a bicycle on Thursday morning to pray to Lord Mahakaal for the success of the Indian contingent in the Olympics.

Vikram Saah, who lives in Jawahar Chowk, began his journey from Boulevard Street at 4 am. Vikram said that 127 athletes from India are participating in the Olympic Games, scheduled to begin at Tokyo from July 23. “Every Indian want our players to return home with a bagful of medals,” he said.

Vikram, who has cycled to Raisen, Sehore and other nearby places, is planning to undertake a bicycle expedition to Nepal and Bhutan next year.