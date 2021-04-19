Bhopal: You will fall for this artistic Chuneta, a specialty of Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chuneta, a brass-made lime and tobacco container of Tikamgarh, is the third Exhibit of the Week of the month, which has been displayed on official website and social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The exhibition that began on Monday is part of its latest and popular online series. The museum staff collected the exhibit from Soni community of Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra said Chuneta is a brass-made container used for keeping lime and tobacco. It is cylindrical in shape having two hemispherical knobbed lids at both ends. The inner space has two segments. The larger space is used to keep tobacco whereas the shallow space is used for keeping lime or chuna. Both the knobbed lids are connected through a brass chain. The outer body has intricate geometric designs with petalled flowers and leaves.

Chuneta is primarily a tobacco container prepared by Soni community residing in Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring states. “Though they are jewellers, they make other utilitarian and art objects on demand,” Mishra said.