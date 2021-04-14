World Art Day 2021 - Check out the most expensive artifacts in the world

World Art Day was declared by the International Association of Art (IAA). It is an international celebration of the fine arts and it promotes awareness of creative activity globally. The date of World Art Day was decided as April 15 in honor of the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci. Historically, the five main fine arts were painting, sculpture, architecture, music and poetry. Artists put in a great deal of time and energy into their work and their work deserves to be celebrated.

Here are a few of the most expensive artifacts in the world:

Silver Cistern: