World Art Day 2021 - Check out the most expensive artifacts in the world

World Art Day was declared by the International Association of Art (IAA). It is an international celebration of the fine arts and it promotes awareness of creative activity globally. The date of World Art Day was decided as April 15 in honor of the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci. Historically, the five main fine arts were painting, sculpture, architecture, music and poetry. Artists put in a great deal of time and energy into their work and their work deserves to be celebrated.
Here are a few of the most expensive artifacts in the world:
Silver Cistern:
The Silver Cistern was made specifically for an official from Berlin, Thomas Wentworth. It was designed and chiseled by Philip Rollo, one of the English brilliant makers and it was sold for 3.8 million dollars.
The Giuseppe Violin:
Alexander the second used to have a violin in his palace called the Giuseppe Guarneri. After his death, the violin was sold for 3.9 million dollars. It was sold in Russia in the year 2007.
Greywacke Statue Tribute to Isis:
One of the most iconic Egyptian goddesses is Isis. She is a deity associated with healing, rites of the dead and motherhood. The Greywacke Statue is believed to have been put in a public place in Alexandria where worshippers could ask for blessings of healing and comfort. It was acquired by a French noble family sometime in the 19 century and was then sold at an auction in a spirited bidding war that raised the price to nearly 6 million dollars.
The Harrington Commode:
Chippendale owns a series of stores that make and sell closets and cabinets but it's not feasible for everyone to purchase as their products cost a million dollars like this Harrington. It was once an important possession of Earl Harrington. The piece was sold in the year 1770 for 5.8 million dollars.
Goddard - Townsend Antique Secretary Desk
Unlike other secretary desks, this one is worth 12.1 million dollars and it sold for that much in 1989. The value comes in it being just one of nine Goddard-Townsend desks in existence.
Diamond Panther Bracelet:
The Panther Bracelet was designed mainly for The Windsor Duchess as a gift from her husband King Edward the VIII in their wedding. It was designed by Cartier, one of the most eminent jewellery designers in the world and it costs about 7 million dollars.