Bhopal: Ye Naa Thi Hamaari Qismat Ke Visaal e Yaar Hota....

BHOPAL: One of the most popular ghazals of Mirza Ghalib ‘Ye Naa Thi Hamaari Qismat Ke Visaal e Yaar Hota,’ presented by female singer of Vihan Sanstha, Bhopal in a Chaar Bayt performance, delighted the audience at Tribal Museum in the city on Wednesday evening.

It was part of the fourth -day of the 13-day festival ‘Rang Madhya Pradesh', organised by the MP Culture Department under the ‘Gamak series’ to mark the Foundation Day of the state from November 1.

They also presented songs like ‘Yahi din hai mehndi lagan eke,’ ‘Chilman ke kareeb…,’ ‘Humein to sham-e-gham mein katni hai zindagi,’ earned huge round of applauses from audience. They began with ‘Muskura ke kisne dekha mujhko,’ and ended with ‘Na aate humein takrar kyat hi’.

Chaar Bayt is a 400-year-old traditional performing art, performed by a group of artists or singers. Chaar Bayt or Four Stanzas is a form of folklore and performing art. It is still alive today mainly in Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Tonk (Rajasthan), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) and Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh). Sangeet Natak Academy recognised it as a traditional folk art form.

Urdu Akademi organised the fourth day event. It was also streamed live on the social media platforms of the department.