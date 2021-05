Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): World Health Organisation supplied 100 oxygen concentrators to Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. It has supplied 4,000 oxygen concentrators to other states.

State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang was present when 100 oxygen concentrators were received at drug store in Tulsi Nagar in Bhopal.

Minister said that the concentrators will be distributed to districts as per their requirement for Covid patients. Oxygen concentrators draw direct oxygen from atmosphere.