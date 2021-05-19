Priyanka Chopra procures 500 oxygen concentrators, arranges manpower for 10 vaccination centers with COVID fundraiser

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been using her social media platform to raise awareness about the COVID-19 situation in India, took to her Instagram to share an update about what all have they achieved from the fundraiser started by the actress.
As India deals with its worst health crisis in living memory, Priyanka had kickstarted a fundraiser to aid in COVID-19 relief for the country.
Sharing an update about the same, the actress said that with the fund collected so far, they were able to procure 500 oxygen concentrators, 422 oxygen cylinders and even manpower for 10 vaccination centers, which would help over 6000 people to get vaccinated over the next two months.
The Quantico star thanked everyone who contributed to the fund and announced that they have raised the fundraiser to $3 million (INR 22 crore).
"To every single one of you who have donated and made these actions possible...please know that you have helped save lives. With your support we’ve now accelerated the fundraiser to $3 million (INR 22 crore)," read the actress' note.
Meanwhile, apart from Priyanka, several other Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have extended their support in the fight against the second wave of coronavirus in India.
Hugh Jackman, Richard Madden, Reese Witherspoon and more have extended their support to amplify Priyanka’s COVID relief fundraiser. On the other hand, while Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have also raised a fundraiser, Amitabh Bachchan has contributed Rs 15 crore to various NGOs.
Other actors including Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ali Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu among others have been helping patients procure medicines, oxygen concentrators and hospital beds.
Meanwhile, on the Bollywood front, Priyanka was last seen in filmmaker Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. While she is currently shooting for her Hollywood project in London, she is yet to announce her next Bollywood film.
