Bhopal: Workshop on cross examination held

BHOPAL: “Cross-examination of witnesses is something that makes or breaks the case,” said Lokayukta, Madhya Pradesh, justice NK Gupta in a training workshop on cross-examination on the premises of Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) on Friday.

Ram Jethmalani- JLU Chair of Criminal Law and Criminal Justice (CCLCJ) organised the workshop with an objective to train the law students extensively in the domain of cross-examination of witnesses.

The workshop consisted of two sessions i.e. competition among the students and an address by Justice Gupta which was thoroughly enriching for the students.

Justice Gupta discussed about the various facets of cross-examination and categorized it as a skilful art which every aspiring lawyer must have. He cited several interesting examples from his illustrious judicial career to further enrich the gathering.

The workshop was graced by JK Vaidhya, Judicial Officer, Lokayukta, Madhya Pradesh, Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, JLU, Prof. Anoop Swarup, Vice Chancellor, JLU and Prof. Srivastava, Director, JLU School of Law, JLU, Shobha Bhardwaj, Chair-in-charge (CCLCJ).