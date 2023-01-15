Bhopal: Work starts on Metro train design

Representative Image | File

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Metro train project is moving ahead with fast pace. Along with other things, metro officials are focusing on design work of Metro train engine and its coaches. Most work related to Metro engine design has been completed.

A senior official involved in Metro Project said a contractor had been tasked with the responsibility to prepare the design of Metro train engine.

Sources said that designs have been sought from the contractor and best design will be selected. “In design, it will be seen what kind of lighting arrangement would be done in Metro train, what kind of seating arrangements will be in coaches, what will be the shape of handles inside the coaches etc,” said sources associated with Metro Project.

In initial phase, Metro train will run with three coaches and later three more coaches will be added. The metro engines have been made for six coaches. The construction work of Metro project is on day and night and 7 days of every week.

