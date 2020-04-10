Bhopal: Women take to roads, say, 'Nothing left to feed family'

BHOPAL: People took to roads in city on Friday over faltering home delivery of essential commodities and vegetable exposing hollow claims of the district administration.

The administration had all along assured to ensure home-delivery of essential items during lockdown. However, on Friday, women took to roads in Amrari (AIIMS), Bagsewania and outside residence of former minister Uma Shankar in 45-bunaglow demanding immediate supply of essential commodities. They said that they had nothing left in their kitchen to feed family.

As retails shops are closed for the last four days due to lockdown, people are not getting supply of essential commodities. Earlier, shops had remained open allowing people to purchase items at their convenience. However, sudden closure of market has created a problem.

Wholesale market (Thok Bazaar) is already closed so retailers are not getting regular supply. Besides, retail shops are already closed. Under such circumstances, people are not getting proper supply. Wholesale trader doesn’t have transportation facility to supply essential commodities to retailers.

When retailers visit Jumerati and Hanumanganj market purchases, it results in huge crowd. Owing to this wholesale traders have decided to close the thok bazaar during lockdown.

With the sealing of Karond Mandi, vegetable supply has also been disrupted in the state capital. Today, BMC has introduced a new plan by deploying e-rickshaws and distributed their mobile numbers for regular supply of vegetables.