Bhopal: Woman, son arrested with Alprazolam worth over Rs 2 crore

BHOPAL: The Special Task Force claimed to have arrested mother and son carrying the Alprazolam drug from the Bhopal railway station, on Monday.

The cost of the drug is more than Rs 2 crore in the international market. The primary investigation revealed they are linked to Bangladesh. The ADG STF Purshottam Sharma informed in the press conference that they had arrested mother Yasmin or ‘Shakuntala’ (50) and Shabir Hussain (25) they are the resident of Mandsaur.

The STF got the tipoff that a drug consignment is reaching Bhopal, the police laid a trap and when both mother and son reached Bhopal at the platform number 6, the police arrested them.

It is informed that they are supplying the drug to various states including Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Indore, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh. They are also supplying the drug to the Rev party organised in Delhi and Mumbai and also in other cities.

The mother and son are earning around Rs 2 lakh per trip and they choose to travel in AC coach to avoid and hassle of railway police. Presently they were taking the consignment to Banaras.