Bhopal: Woman robbed of cell phone in Bairagarh, police demand application for lost phone

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified bike-borne man snatched a cell phone from a woman in the Bairagarh locality of the city on Monday. The police, however, refused to lodge an FIR when the woman reached the police station. The cops instead demanded that the woman submits the application for losing her cell phone. Official sources said that the complainant, Nirmala Pamnani had left home for the market on Monday evening. Near a jewellers shop located in the Bairagarh market, an unidentified bike-borne man snatched her cell phone and sped away from the spot.

Pamnani and her brother-in-law Vasdev reached Bairagarh police station to lodge an FIR against the unidentified accused. The police refused to register an FIR and instead demanded that Pamnani submits the application for losing her cell phone. Vasdev later submitted a CCTV footage of the incident to the cops, in which the snatching of her cell phone was clearly evident, but the cops remained adamant on their demands. Pamnani on Tuesday handed over an application for lost cell phone, after which the police have begun probing the matter.