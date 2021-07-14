Bhopal: Woman raped by father, son and sold for Rs 60,000; police register case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year- old woman was raped by three persons including a father and a son for many days and was later sold to a person for Rs 60,000. However, when she realised that she was sold and being forced to marry, she escaped from wedding ‘mandap’.

This bizarre incident took place in Ratibad police station area of Bhopal on Tuesday evening. The police have registered a case of rape and fraud against three persons.

The woman, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, was married to a man, a resident under Bajaria police station area of Bhopal, seven years ago. As it was a love marriage, her in-laws ousted her and her husband from home. The duo lived in a rented house in the same locality. The couple has a six-year-old son.

According to sources, woman’s husband was arrested on charges of rape and sent to jail a month back. Thereafter, her in-laws took custody of her son and forced her to leave the locality. The woman took a rented house in Chholda Mandir locality.

In her statement to police, the woman said she met Ravi who promised to help her. Ravi was ready to bear all expenses and took her to his house. The woman told the police that Ravi raped her on many occasions. Later, his father Ramesh also raped her, threatening he would defame her if she revealed it to anyone. The duo later sold her to a man in Vidisha district for Rs 60,000 and forced her to get married. Brother-in-law of Ravi, Lokelsh helped the duo to sell her.

Ratibad police station incharge Sudesh Tiwari said trio accused had sold the woman to Tarvan Kumar Prajapati, a resident of Vidisha district. “Tarvan had given Rs 60,000 to Lokesh. As per deal, the wedding was to take place at Dhaba in Ratibad area. The trio took the woman to Dhaba, where they forced her to marry Tarvan. As the woman was not ready to marry, she somehow escaped from there and reached Chhola Mandir area,” Tiwari told Free Press.

As Tarvan and his family members created ruckus at Dhaba, a police team reached the spot and took them to the police station. “We have registered a case of fraud and a case of rape on complaint of Tarvan and woman, respectively. As rape incidents took place under Chhola Mandir police station area, the case diary has been transferred there,” Tiwari said.