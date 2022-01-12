Bhopal: Woman falls from rooftop while sunbathing, dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old woman died after falling from the rooftop of her house in Shahpura locality on Wednesday, a police official said.

The woman identified as Indra Rai wife of Chandra Prakash Rai was residing at C-97 in Shahpura locality.

Investigation officer (ASI), Baburam said that Indra took lunch and went to rooftop for sunbathing.

But, she accidently fell from the rooftop. She was taken to a nearby Bansal Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Baburam said that a case has been registered and investigation is on.

