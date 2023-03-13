 Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 7.5 lakh in land sale
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar police have registered a case against a man for duping a woman of Rs 7.5 lakh on pretext of selling land to her, the police said on Monday.

Efforts are on to nab accused, who is on the run. MP Nagar police station house officer Sudhir Arjaria said that complainant Anita Nagle, a married woman staying at Zone-1 of MP Nagar, approached police on Sunday, stating that one of her acquaintances, Durgesh Sharma, showed her a plot situated in MP Nagar Zone-1 in 2016.

He told Nagle that he was selling it for Rs 7.5 lakh. Nagle agreed to buy it on the price and transferred the amount to Sharma’s account in installments. Later, when she demanded registered sale deed of plot and other documents, Sharma went out of touch.

Realising that she had been duped, Nagle approached police who have registered a case and begun investigation.

