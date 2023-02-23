Bhopal: Woman conspires with paramour to kill husband, arrested

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sukhi Sewaniya police have arrested a married woman and her paramour in connection with the murder of her husband. Their two other accomplices who helped them in executing the crime have also been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The woman was in an illicit relationship with the key accused, following which she decided to get her husband out of their way, the police added.

Investigating officer (IO), Rinku Jatav said that the body of 35-year-old Bablu Kushwaha was found dumped in a drainage ditch on Wednesday evening.

After ascertaining the identity of the deceased, the police learnt that Kushwaha was a village secretary, whose wife, Anita was allegedly in an illicit relationship with another man Aslam, who resided in their colony.

The police nabbed Aslam and questioned him, who confessed to killing Kushwaha along with two of his accomplices Naeem and a minor boy.

Aslam told the police that he along with Anita had concocted the plan to kill Kushwaha. As per the plan, Anita went to her native place on February 17. When Kushwaha was alone at his home, Aslam and his accomplices sneaked into the house and stabbed him to death. They then wrapped his body in a sack and dumped it into drainage ditch. The police then arrested Anita and sent all the accused to jail.

