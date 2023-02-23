Bhopal: 8 children from West Bengal rescued under operation 'Aahat'

Bhopal: Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued eight children under 'Operation Aahat' being run against child trafficking.

As many as eight children-- all between 15 to 17 years old, without any guardian, deboarded Jabalpur-Rajkot Express at Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal on Thursday.

They told police that were working as labourers in Ujjain, but due to non-payment of wages, they have come to Bhopal, from where they will take a train to their home district Bardhaman, West Bengal. These children did not have travel tickets and money.

In view of the security, the information was given to the child helpline Bhopal, the local police and all the concerned by bringing the children to the post. After this, child line representative Madhu Bodh was handed over the case, with complete details of the children, to ensure the children reach home safely.