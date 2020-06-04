Bhopal: With 1,671 cases and 60 deaths, coronavirus firms its grip on several districts of Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Sixty-one people tested positive for corona in Bhopal and 27 were found infected in Gwalior on Wednesday.

State’s tally stood at 8,649 positive cases and 371 deaths. Indore’s contribution stood at 3,597 positive cases and 141 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 1,671 cases and 60 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 58 deaths and 694 positive cases, while Jabalpur has 260 positive cases and 10 deaths.

Burhanpur recorded 305 while Khandwa accounted for 251 positive cases and Khargone's corona tally stands at 169. Dhar has reported 125 positive cases and Gwalior has 166 cases.

Mandsaur recorded 93 and Dewas reported 104 cases each. Neemuch has 242 and Morena accounts for 95 cases while Hoshangabad has 37 and Ratlam has 43 cases. Sagar has reported 197 cases.

Raisen has recorded 68 and Bhind has till date accounted for 58 cases. Badwani has reported 53 positive cases, while Chhattarpur has 29 patients. Rewa has till date identified 35 corona patients. Betul and Vidisha have 31 cases each.

Damoh has 26 while Dindori has 23, Satna has 21 and Panna has 20 positive cases.

Rajgarh has 14 cases while Agar-Malwa and Jhabua have 13 cases each. Ashok Nagar, Narsingpur and Shahdol have 12 cases each.

Panna has reported 20 while Anuppur and Sheopur have 19 cases each and Sidhi has 17 cases. Chhindwra has 15. Datia, Sehore, Singrauli, Shivpuri, Shajapur and Tikamgarh have 11 each cases.

Umaria has nine and Balaghat has seven cases. Mandla has reported four cases. Alirajpur, Guna and Harda have reported three cases each while Seoni has reported two and Katni has reported one case.

As per health department, 229 positive cases were reported in state on Wednesday. During the day 5437 samples were tested across the state.