Bhopal: As monsoon calls for an umbrella of caution, city folk fear of spread of COVID-19 in humidity

Bhopal: The monsoon clouds are peeping through the gray sky. Yet, the corona pandemic shows no signs of waning.

The study report of World Health Organisation suggests that the virus colonises, multiplies and survives better in humidity.

The dying rate of the virus on the water droplets is very slow and so is the drying rate during the monsoon.

Nevertheless, lifting of lockdown except for in the containment areas may entail rise in number of positive cases.

The eeriness during the lockdown gulped the thoroughfares in the city. It has ebbed after unlock. People are back to their normal life. Wearing mask has become the new normal.

The advent of monsoon will pose a challenge to humanity with respect to wearing a mask and maintaining a distance. The advisory for Unlock 1.0 states these are two major requisites for a person wishing to head out of home.

Dr Padmakar Tripathi told Free Press stuck in a sudden rain, people tend to huddle under shade to protect them. In a population of billions, it is practically challenging to follow social distancing, he said.

The alternative to keep oneself safe is to ensure that when a group of people nestle under shade, they avoid talking or coming in contact, says Tripathi.

He said as far as masks are concerned, people have to understand the situation cannot be reversed anymore. People have to accept new adjustments and carry a spare mask whenever they head out, he said.

A vegetable vendor, Suresh, said the rainy season is a mess for vendors like him. He will dry up his mask on his handcart before wearing it again, he said adding that he cannot afford more than one task at a time.

A medical shop owner, Rambaran Tiwari, said that he comes to his shop at Roshanpura square from his house near Habibganj railway station on his motorcycle every day. Now that the rainy season is in, it would be difficult to keep masks dry and safe.

He said it is no time to be casual and careless. Raincoats with face shield have become more important than ever, said Tiwari.

Shibnarayan Verma, a guard at an ATM in MP Nagar, said his wife has sewn three masks for every family member. He said that one day while watching TV, she heard that masks should not be worn for more than eight hours at a stretch.

Verma said that he carries two extra masks in a plastic bag everyday with him. The spare mask will help him tackle rain, he added.

QUICK TIPS:

Deep Breathing: Wearing mask blocks total oxygen supply into the body. It is important to practice breathing techniques at least twice a day to ensure that the body gets enough oxygen to gain immunity.

Saline gargle: Saline gargle kills virus and keeps throat healthy.

Lubricate nose trills: Mustard oil or any other nose lubricant cleans the virus presence inside the nose.

If masks get wet

* Never wear a wet mask

* Sanitize hands after touching it

* Clean it with antiseptic

* Dry it before reuse

* Discard wet disposable mask

What to do when stuck in rain

* Avoid talking to people in rain

* Avoid touching eyes, face or nose

* Avoid sneezing

* Avoid coming in contact with anyone

* Try and maintain a distance