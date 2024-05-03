 MP Horror: A 2nd Class Girl Raped in Misrod; Private Hostel Wardens Who Were Alleged Went Missing
Police write to hospital for third medical-check-up of rape survivor

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 12:31 AM IST
Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two hostel wardens of a private school in Misrod, where an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped six days ago, have gone missing, the police said on Thursday.

Police on Thursday interrogated one warden, while two others were reported missing. The two wardens have switched off their cell phones and have gone incommunicado, said police adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the duo.

Meanwhile, Misrod police have written to government hospital for the third medical examination of the rape survivor following discrepancies in the first two medical reports. The school administration got the medical check-up of the girl at a hospital and later the girl’s mother had taken the girl to a hospital for a medical examination on Tuesday. There were discrepancies in the two medical reports prompting the police for a third medical examination of the girl.  

Police shielding the accused, allege survivor’s mother

The survivor’s mother, who had on Wednesday accused Prakash Rajput, the sub-inspector (SI) at Misrod police station, of mounting pressure on her to withdraw the case, levelled fresh allegations against the cop. The woman, on Thursday, said that the SI registered a case against unidentified person even when she had named the accused. She accused police of shielding the accused  

No concrete evidence in CCTV footage: DCP

Deputy Commissioner of police (Zone-2), Shraddha Tiwari, told Free Press that so far no concrete evidence has been found in the hostel’s CCTV camera footage. Investigations are underway in the case, and strict action will be taken once the accused is traced. 

