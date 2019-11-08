Bhopal: Winter session of Assembly from Dec 17

BHOPAL: The winter Vidhan Sabha session will start from December 17 and conclude on December 23. The Congress government will also complete its one year on December 17.

The five-day-long session is likely to be a stormy one as BJP is preparing to rock the assembly on various issues like promises made by Congress in its Vachan Patra (manifesto) while the government will do its bit to counter them.

Fireworks is also expected to witnessed on farmers loan waiver scheme of the government. Till date the government had waived of the loan of around 20 lakh farmers while 25 lakh farmers are still waiting to get benefit of the scheme.

The government may use the session to launch an attack on the opposition over the step motherly behaviour of the Central Government on the funds.

LoP wants a longer session: The leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava is annoyed with the short session, he wants that the session be run for at least 10 to 12 days. Bhargava wrote to CM stating that in the session only five sittings will be held and it will not be enough to discuss important issues in the assembly. He said the Assembly last met in July and many issues that have cropped up during the while need to redressed in the Assembly. He said did not pay heed to demand raised by him on September 16 to call a two- day special session to discuss flood related issues.