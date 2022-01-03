Bhopal: Will take action against 'Bulli Bai' app on receiving complaint, says home minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday condemned the 'Bulli Bai' app that has posted pictures of Muslim women for 'auction', and said action will be taken against developers of the application if a complaint is received against it in the state.

Politicians, netizens and women's rights groups demanded strict action against the makers of the app that has posted pictures of Muslim women, including many prominent personalities, for 'auction'.

"The act of online auction of Muslim women on Bulli Bai app is condemnable. Women have always been revered in Indian culture. The law banning 'triple talaq' was brought so that Muslim women are not harassed," Mishra told reporters.

"No such complaint (against the app) has been received in the state so far, if it comes, action will be taken," said the minister, who is also the state government's spokesperson.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for "auction" on the app with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the government was working with police in Delhi and Mumbai in the matter.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly uploading a doctored picture of the woman journalist on a website.

The Mumbai Cyber police had also registered an FIR against developers of the 'Bulli Bai' app and Twitter handles that promoted this application.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had written to the Delhi Police to expedite its action in the case against the 'Bulli Bai' app, floated for trolling and harassing the victims, to ensure such crimes do not recur.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 01:40 PM IST